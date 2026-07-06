Apple Hit With Ill. Biometric Privacy Suit Over Eye Scans

By Celeste Bott ( July 6, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A putative class sued Apple in Illinois federal court, alleging it violated Illinois' biometric privacy law, claiming that while Apple informs users it collects facial template geometry for facial recognition purposes, it doesn't disclose the scans it takes of irises or retinas and can't secure written consent the law requires....
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