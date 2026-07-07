PTPA Power Struggle Spurs Suit Accusing Ex-GC Of 'Coup'
By Celeste Bott ( July 7, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An internal leadership battle within a professional tennis player advocacy group escalated Monday, when the Professional Tennis Players Association claimed in Illinois federal court that its ex-general counsel staged a "coup" by recruiting a rogue executive committee to seize control of the organization and its antitrust suit against tennis's governing bodies....
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