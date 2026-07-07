Baltimore County Defends Bid For Bridge Economic Losses

By Linda Chiem ( July 7, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Baltimore County has told a Maryland federal judge that it's entitled to recover "concrete and calculable" economic damages and search-and-rescue expenses over the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster, rejecting efforts to slash damages owed by the owner and manager of the cargo ship that rammed into the bridge....
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