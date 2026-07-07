Veradigm Can't Shake Suit Over Patient Portal Data Tracking
By Allison Grande ( July 7, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to toss a putative class action accusing health information technology services provider Veradigm LLC of illegally divulging patient portal visitors' protected health information to Google, finding that the plaintiffs had plausibly alleged that the company's conduct violated federal and state wiretap laws....
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