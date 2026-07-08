Red Cat Says Investor Suit Confuses Predictions With Fraud

By Tom Lotshaw ( July 8, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Drone maker Red Cat Holdings Inc. asked a New Jersey federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of misleading investors, asserting that it is "doing very well" and that the suit's "fraud-by-hindsight" allegations cannot get off the ground....
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