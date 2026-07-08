Amazon Ordered To Give FTC Docs It Claimed Were Privileged
By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 8, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ordered Amazon to give the Federal Trade Commission several documents sought in the agency's antitrust case and said a "re-review" of the online retailer's discovery is needed to ensure the company "does not continue to withhold documents based on an improper application of the attorney-client privilege."...
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