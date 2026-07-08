Fans Say They're Entitled To Discovery From Past UFC Cases
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 8, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Fans accusing Ultimate Fighting Championship of monopolizing the market for mixed martial arts pay-per-view events said Wednesday they are entitled to access discovery from a set of previous antitrust cases called the "fighter cases."...
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