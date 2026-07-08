Trump's $5M Loss Ordered To Be Paid Out To E. Jean Carroll

By Lauren Berg ( July 8, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- It's time for President Donald Trump to pay a $5 million jury verdict finding he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room, a New York federal judge ruled on Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up the case....
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