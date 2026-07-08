Meta Nears Ax Of Suits Over Pump-And-Dump Facebook Ads
By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 8, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he's inclined to toss two proposed class actions alleging that Meta's AI tools enabled investment schemes advertised on Facebook, saying the litigation appears to be "on all fours" with a recent ruling in the same district finding such state claims are barred under federal securities law....
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