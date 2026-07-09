3rd Circ. Questions Standing In DuPont, Corteva Appeals

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 9, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday wrestled with whether to overturn a judge's verdict against chemical companies Corteva and DuPont in a suit from pensioners who claimed they were misled about how a merger and spinoff would affect their retirement benefits, with judges questioning the standing of individuals leading the suit. ...
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