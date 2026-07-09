OpenAI Accused Of Hiding Evidence In NYT Copyright Fight
By Ivan Moreno ( July 9, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The New York Times and other news organizations suing OpenAI Inc. for copyright infringement asked a New York federal judge on Thursday to sanction the company, accusing it of deleting ChatGPT conversation logs and concealing for two years that it possessed tools to search for plaintiffs' content in training data and ChatGPT outputs....
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