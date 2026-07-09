Zeta Must Face Suit Over 'Opted-In' User Data, NY Judge Says
By Katryna Perera ( July 9, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. must face a proposed securities class action accusing the marketing technology company of misleading investors about the way it collected consumer data and its use of so-called consent farms, with a New York federal judge finding that the suit adequately pleads material misstatements and knowledge of wrongdoing....
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