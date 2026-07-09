Exxon, Chevron Can't Exit Climate Suit Over Wash. Heat Death

By Rachel Riley ( July 9, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge said Wednesday that Exxon, Chevron and other oil giants must face a lawsuit over a death in a 2021 heat wave, distinguishing the case from other climate torts brought by cities and rejecting the companies' contention that the family of Juliana Leon is seeking to regulate global greenhouse gas emissions....
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