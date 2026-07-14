Occupier Contract Strategies For Locking In Expansion Rights

By Josh Winefsky ( July 14, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- New York City's office market recovery is nothing short of remarkable. It has been nearly 25 years since the Manhattan office market has registered more leasing activity in the first six months of a year than it did in 2026, according to a July report from Colliers, and many large tenants are realizing that the availability for expansion for them to grow organically that existed a few years ago is often no longer a reality.[1]...