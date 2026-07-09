2nd Circ. Won't Halt Payout Of Trump's $5M To E. Jean Carroll

By Lauren Berg ( July 9, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused to halt an order requiring Donald Trump to pay a $5 million jury verdict finding he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, while the New York district judge who issued the order explained it was time for Trump "to 'do equity'" and pay up....
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