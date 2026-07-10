AT&T Inks $184M Deal To End Pension Mortality Data Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 10, 2026, 12:47 PM EDT) -- AT&T has brokered a $184 million deal to close a 300,000-member proposed class action claiming the telecommunications company used outdated mortality data to calculate pension payments, causing some employees to see less in benefits than others....
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