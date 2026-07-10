House Duo Push Agencies To Tackle AI-Related Election Risks
By Allison Grande ( July 10, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of members of the U.S. House of Representatives is calling on several federal agencies to coordinate efforts to ensure technologies fueled by artificial intelligence aren't operating in a way that undermines voters' ability to access "accurate, neutral and reliable" information about the upcoming midterm elections....
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