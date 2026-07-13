Amazon Settles With AI Worker Who Alleged It Ignored IP Law
By Craig Clough ( July 13, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday by an artificial intelligence researcher who alleged the company ignored numerous laws in a frantic attempt to catch up to its artificial intelligence rivals after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement....
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