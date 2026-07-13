Blue Shield Of Calif. Beats Enrollee Data Privacy Suit, For Now
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 13, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a proposed class action accusing Blue Shield of California of violating the federal Wiretap Act by installing Google and Meta tracking tools on its website, saying plaintiffs failed to allege that the health plan provider intercepted their highly sensitive health-related electronic communications....
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