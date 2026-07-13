7th Circ. Nixes Clearview AI Privacy Deal Over Class Rift
By Lauraann Wood ( July 13, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has vacated a novel biometric privacy settlement between Clearview AI and classes of individuals who claim the company misused their public photos, saying a nationwide class representative should have signaled their agreement before the district court approved a deal containing such comparatively "meager" benefits....
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