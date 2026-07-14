Meta Employees Say AI-Tainted Layoffs Should Be Blocked

By Vin Gurrieri ( July 14, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Over two dozen Meta employees accused the tech giant of unlawfully picking them to be laid off using artificial intelligence tools that penalized people who took protected leave or received workplace accommodations, and they urged a California federal court to suspend their terminations until their legal claims are resolved....
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