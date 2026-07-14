NY Gov. Signs Data Center Moratorium Executive Order

By Isaac Monterose ( July 14, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed an executive order that blocks any new hyperscale data center projects from being built in her state by temporarily pausing environmental permits for those types of projects, the governor's office announced Tuesday....
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