DC Circ. Says District Court Can't Decide USPS Policy Claim

By Jared Foretek ( July 15, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit reversed a 2020 summary judgment win for Democratic-led states and cities that required the Postal Service to increase services at its election mail processing centers in more than 20 districts across the country, so millions of ballots could be delivered before that year's general election....
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