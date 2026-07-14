News Orgs Need To Show AI Uses More Than Just Facts

By Elliot Weld ( July 14, 2026, 3:19 PM EDT) -- News organizations suing artificial intelligence companies for allegedly infringing their copyrighted content for AI training must show that chatbots are using the organizations' prose as opposed to merely uncopyrightable facts, or that the practice is diluting the market for human-made journalism, experts told Law360....
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