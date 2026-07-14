Apple Can Subpoena 14 Fed. Agencies In Antitrust Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 14, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A retired New Jersey federal judge Tuesday denied the federal government's bid to quash subpoenas Apple is seeking in the government's smartphone monopolization lawsuit against the tech giant, finding the government's justifications for withholding the discovery unpersuasive....
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