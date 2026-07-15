1st Circ. Says Sending GE PCB Suit To State Court Was Error

By Mike Curley ( July 15, 2026, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel has reversed an order remanding to state court a woman's suit over General Electric Co.'s alleged improper disposal of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, saying the trial court wrongly concluded that GE couldn't take advantage of the federal officer removal statute....
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