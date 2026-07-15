Dish Bankruptcy Puts Disney's Sling TV Suit On Hold

By David Steele ( July 15, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has paused Disney's suit accusing Dish Network of improperly offering Sling TV to its subscribers, in order to allow Dish to resolve its bankruptcy issues in Texas, with the judge ordering an update on their status in 90 days....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.