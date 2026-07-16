DeepSeek, Shein Inch Closer To IPOs, And More Deal Rumors

By Al Barbarino ( July 16, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- China's DeepSeek and Shein and U.S. entertainment company Lionsgate Studios are among the companies nearing potential IPOs or sales, according to recent reports. Initial public offerings from DeepSeek and Shein could value those companies at $71 billion and $40 billion, respectively. A potential price tag for Lionsgate hasn't been disclosed, but the studio behind the "Hunger Games" and "John Wick" movies could attract billions as Bollore Group and Banijay Group emerge as suitors. ...
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