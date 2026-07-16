Biggest Sports & Betting Deals To Watch In 2nd Half of 2026

By David Steele ( July 16, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The year so far has seen increased private equity investment in pro teams and college sports, U.S. pro soccer's plans to capitalize on the World Cup and the Chicago Bears' hunt for a new host city. Here, Law360 highlights the most significant sports deals to watch for the remainder of 2026....
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