Dish Freed From 5G Network Commitment
By Jared Foretek ( July 16, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has signed off on the U.S. Department of Justice's request that Dish be freed from its commitment to build and run a nationwide 5G network following its sale of $40 billion worth of spectrum licenses to AT&T and SpaceX....
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