Judge Says No Again To Arbitration In Flores' NFL Bias Suit

By David Steele ( July 16, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has shut down another attempt by the NFL and its teams to send former coach Brian Flores' racial discrimination suit to league arbitration, rejecting their request to reconsider her ruling keeping the case in court....
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