Meta Staffers Fight Uphill To Block Allegedly AI-Targeted Cuts

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 16, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday he won't immediately block Meta Platforms Inc. from laying off most of the 26 workers who claim the company used artificial intelligence to target them, but said he'd take a closer look at four on work visas who could be irreparably harmed....
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