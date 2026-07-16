Meta Gets 'Bricked' Device False Ad Suit Trimmed, For Now

By Lauren Berg ( July 16, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. can, again, trim a proposed class action alleging it deceptively sold Meta Portal video-calling devices the company later "bricked" by dropping software support, a California federal judge ruled Thursday, while refusing to toss an unfair competition claim and giving the consumers another chance to rework the complaint....
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