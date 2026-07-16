Fat Brands Execs Beat Investor Suit Over $47M Loan Scheme
By Katryna Perera ( July 16, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed former and current Fat Brands executives from a proposed class action accusing them and the restaurant group of falsely claiming to be cooperating with the government's investigations into allegations that its CEO orchestrated a $47 million loan scheme, causing stock prices to plunge when criminal charges were announced....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.