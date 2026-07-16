Wells Fargo, Ocwen Seek Win In ERISA Suit 2nd Circ. Revived

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 16, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo and Ocwen asked a New York federal judge for a pretrial win in a suit from union pension fund trustees accusing the companies of mishandling home loans tied to employee pension fund investments, after the Second Circuit partially knocked out the companies' earlier win in March....
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