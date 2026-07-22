How 2nd Circ. Raised The Bar For Pleading Securities Fraud
By Michael Restey Jr. and Nikita Ganesh ( July 22, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- On June 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a decision in Huey v. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. affirming the dismissal of a securities fraud complaint for failing adequately to allege loss causation where the stock price increased upon the corrective disclosure and did not decline for a few days thereafter in the face of a broader market decline.[1]...
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