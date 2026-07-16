Edible Arrangements Wins $13.9M Judgment Against Ex-COO

By Gina Kim ( July 16, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Edible Arrangements' former chief operating officer and his company must pay nearly $14 million after defaulting in a case that accused him of regularly stealing from the fruit-basket company by intercepting vendor rebate checks and diverting millions of dollars in media-contract payments, a Georgia federal judge said Thursday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.