Trader Chats Keep Deutsche Bank In UK Bond-Rigging Case

By Jon Hill ( July 17, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that Deutsche Bank must face a proposed class action accusing it of conspiring with other big banks to fix U.K. government bond prices, finding that newly alleged trader chats provide "smoking gun" evidence allowing the case to proceed....
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