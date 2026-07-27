Using Disclosure Process Defense In Securities Fraud Cases

By John Skakun, Heather Sultanian and Patrick Musgrave ( July 27, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Lawyers are deeply embedded in public companies' disclosure processes and controls. Earnings releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and other public statements to investors are routinely reviewed and approved through a structured, cross-functional process involving senior executives, finance professionals, subject matter experts — and lawyers....
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