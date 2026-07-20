Masonry Co. Owner To Pay $7.2M Over Amtrak Bribery Plot

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 20, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Illinois-based masonry contracting company who last year pled guilty to conspiring to bribe an Amtrak employee to get favorable contract terms for the renovation of Philadelphia's 30th Street Station has agreed to pay more than $7.2 million to resolve civil claims stemming from the scheme, prosecutors said....
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