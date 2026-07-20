Engineers Fight General Dynamics Fee Bid For No-Poach Suit

By Tom Lotshaw ( July 20, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Engineers behind a suit that accused U.S. shipbuilders of using no-poach agreements to suppress industry wages urged a Virginia federal judge to reject General Dynamics Corp.'s push for attorney fees, arguing it has no merit and is aimed at penalizing them....
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