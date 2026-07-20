Deportees Sue Airline Contractors Over CECOT Prison Flights

By Jared Foretek ( July 20, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Three Venezuelan men who were flown to El Salvador's CECOT prison without a hearing last year have brought a class action against the airline contractors who transported them, saying the companies "rushed" to whisk away hundreds of detainees despite ongoing hearings in which a judge blocked the scheme....
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