Groups Seek Win In Suit Over Big Bend Border Wall Waivers
By Craig Clough ( July 20, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Environmental and community groups asked a Texas federal judge Friday to grant them summary judgment in their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's waiver of dozens of environmental and other federal laws to speed border wall construction across roughly 430 miles, arguing it's a clear violation of the major questions doctrine....
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