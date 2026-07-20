Cox, Insurers Battle For Early Win In Media Coverage Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 20, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Cox Enterprises and two insurers competed Monday for an early win in the company's suit alleging it was wrongly denied coverage for more than $15 million in expenses spent defending, and ultimately settling, a lawsuit that aimed to hold the internet service provider liable for users' illegal downloads....
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