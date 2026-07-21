Arbitration Valid In Tax Privacy Suit, H&R Block Tells 9th Circ.

By Zak Kostro ( July 21, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge wrongly denied H&R Block's bid to make two filers arbitrate allegations that it unlawfully shared private data with Meta and Google, the tax preparation company told the Ninth Circuit, disputing the district court's finding that an underlying arbitration agreement is too unfair....
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