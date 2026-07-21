Feds Seek 3 Months For Ex-Girardi Atty's Role In Theft

By Lauraann Wood ( July 21, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A former Girardi Keese attorney who helped disgraced plaintiff's attorney Tom Girardi steal millions of settlement dollars from plane crash clients should serve three months in prison to account for the seriousness of his conduct, federal prosecutors in Chicago say....
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