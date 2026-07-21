Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Apple's ITC Loss Against Masimo
By Dani Kass ( July 21, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The full slate of Federal Circuit judges will not reconsider a panel's determination that Apple has infringed Masimo Corp.'s blood oxygen monitor patents in a high-profile case that led to some Apple Watch imports being banned....
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