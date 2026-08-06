9th Circ. Rule Block Unlikely To Deter FinCEN Cartel Focus

By Jonathan Harrington and Gabriella Alonso ( August 6, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- On July 13, a split U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit panel affirmed a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's border geographic targeting order, the rule requiring money services businesses along the U.S.-Mexico border to file currency transaction reports on cash transactions as low as $200....
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