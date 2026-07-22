Google Settles With Ex-Director Who Won Gender Bias Verdict

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 22, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Google and a woman former engineering director who accused the company of discriminating against her because of her gender have reached a settlement, the parties told a New York federal judge Wednesday, months after the judge declined to throw out a jury's verdict in the woman's favor....
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