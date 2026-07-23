Judge Sends Swimmer's Visa Suit To Texas, Warns Lawyer

By Britain Eakin ( July 23, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday transferred to Texas a Brazilian ultra-distance open-water swimmer's lawsuit challenging the denial of her visa petition for athletes of extraordinary ability, and criticized her attorney for citing nonexistent cases and misstating the law in others....
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